...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Hennepin, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn
Counties.
.The combination of spring snowmelt and recent rainfall will
continue to cause widespread flooding on area rivers. Upcoming
rainfall is expected to prolong high river flows into the coming
week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 802.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Tuesday was 802.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.2
feet on Saturday.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
The #MeToo movement has shone a light on the prevalence of sexual violence in a way never seen before. For the first time, many survivors felt empowered to come forward with their experiences of sexual abuse, violence or harassment.
Despite what seems like waves of survivors coming forward and telling the world #MeToo, many survivors never share their story. One question survivors are often asked is, “Why didn’t you report it to the police?” Rape is the most under-reported crime according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Here are some reasons survivors may decide not to report to law enforcement:
Not wanting others to find out
Some survivors worry that if they report to law enforcement their friends, family, or co-workers will find out. Reporting can seem like opening a can of worms, and once they tell one person, the story becomes out of their control. Underage victims may fear their parents or social groups finding out. Survivors from smaller communities where “everyone knows everyone’s business,” may want to keep things more private.
Distrust of the legal system
Entering into the legal system can be a scary thing. Some survivors have had negative experiences with police or the legal system in the past. Survivors may fear that their version of events will be questioned or dismissed. They may think that the abuse isn’t significant enough to report. Maybe they’re worried there is a lack of evidence or too much time has passed. This is especially true when the abuse has been a pattern of small incidents over time.
Not wanting to get their abuser in trouble
Especially when a victim is in a relationship with their abuser, they may not want to get them in trouble. Perhaps their perpetrator is on probation or the ramifications of a criminal charge are daunting. Maybe a victim doesn’t want to “ruin” their abuser’s life. Also, the survivor may fear that reporting the crime may lead to further violence or abuse.
Barriers
To report to the police, a survivor may have to take time off work, find childcare, or get a ride. For some, language can be a barrier, or they may fear ramifications if they’re not a citizen or legal resident. Another barrier is that a survivor may not have an advocate who can help them through the process.
They want things to go back to normal
Sexual violence and abuse are humiliating and dehumanizing experiences. It is normal to want to put that experience behind you and move on quickly. Legal battles can take months or even years. Survivors often tell advocates they “just want things back to normal.”
People often have expectations about how they think a victim “should” respond after an assault. An experience of sexual violence or trauma takes the power away from a victim. After an assault, it is important that someone feels empowered to make decisions that are right for them, including the decision of whether to report the crime to law enforcement.
Kristen Walters is the development and communications manager at Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit providing safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter. CADA serves Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.