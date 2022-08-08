Children are always impacted by abuse in the home, whether they experience it themselves or witness the abuse.
Children can be exposed to abuse and violence in the home even if physical violence doesn’t happen directly in front of them. Children observe, hear, and see so much that happens in their environment. They can feel tension, perceive mood shifts, and witness emotional abuse.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year. Of these children, 90% are eyewitnesses to the violence. Furthermore, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in homes where there is abuse among adults, there is a 45%-60% chance that child abuse is also occurring.
Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACES, are life-altering experiences such as abuse, violence, and other traumatic events that can result in lifelong medical, mental, and social suffering. The effects on children and their responses to being exposed to violence in the home vary from child to child based on a myriad of factors.
A child’s response may depend on their age, the network of support outside the home, socioeconomic status and access to basic needs, coping and resiliency skills, and so much more.
Some impacts of being exposed to violence in the home for children include:
• Verbal, motor, or cognitive issues
• Learning difficulties
• Excessive worry or guilt
• Fear of harm or abandonment
• Long-lasting physical health problems
• Low frustration tolerance
• Regressing to earlier stages of development (for example, bed wetting or thumb sucking)
• Emotional distancing
• Depression
• Anxiety
• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
• Insomnia
• Aggressive or anti-social behavior
• Self-harm
Hundreds of children throughout the region are impacted by violence each year. CADA offers numerous programs and services that support children and parents. CADA provides shelter for women and children, supervised parenting time and exchange centers, and advocates specifically trained to work with children and parents navigating abuse.
CADA advocates can:
• Assist in creating individualized safety plans with parents and children
• Provide emotional support
• Discuss victims’ rights and parental rights
• Connect survivors and families to meaningful community resources like legal aid, after-school programs, therapeutic services, and more
• Assist in obtaining protective orders on behalf of children
Furthermore, in CADA’s shelter, we have a Child and Family Advocate whose role is to support children and families as they navigate a significant life transition. CADA’s Child and Family Advocate works one-on-one with children and parents staying in shelter to ensure the family is safe and supported and connects them to essential resources.
CADA’s Keep Me Safe Centers are places where children and their non-custodial parents or caregivers can visit in a safe and secure location. Supervised visitation and exchange services help survivors of relationship abuse and entire communities stay safe. CADA’s Keep Me Safe centers strive to create a positive, healthy, and nurturing environment where children and their caregivers can be assured that a visit or exchange will be safe and conflict-free.