With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, we must reflect on what this decision means for women in the United States.
If women are to have equal rights, a right to privacy, and religious freedom under the Constitution, they must also have the right to make decisions about their own health, bodies, and families. Without these rights women are relegated to second class citizenship and treated as minors while legislators make choices for them.
Now, Minnesota women are less at risk of losing this fundamental right because it is enshrined in the constitution, but we cannot take the risk of having legislators in office in our state who will erode women’s rights or attempt to reverse them.
One way we can act to preserve women’s reproductive and other rights in Minnesota is to elect representatives who will stand up for us. Jeff Brand, DFL candidate for 18A, believes choices about abortion are personal and should not be decided by politicians. He will be a better representative for all the people of this district.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
