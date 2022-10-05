Jeff Brand and Jeff Ettinger are running to represent us at the Minnesota legislature and in Congress. Both people are experienced in making decisions that benefit our region. Both people are committed to representing all of us and making choices that balance the needs of us all.
Jeff Brand has the agriculture and business background we need. He has a proven record passing common sense bipartisan legislation. He believes people should make their own healthcare decisions and be able to get affordable care.
Jeff Ettinger is committed to helping families succeed. The first thing Jeff asks people he knows is “How are the kids?” He believes an affordable education is a powerful path to a good paying job. He is an experienced business leader who believes in getting things done. He knows a lot about what small and large businesses and farms in our region need to thrive, so that people who work there can have a good life.
Both Jeff Brand and Jeff Ettinger are careful with money. They take spending commitments of tax dollars very seriously. They believe in making good investments that will help our region.
I voted for Jeff Brand and Jeff Ettinger because I want a good future for your family as well as for mine. Please make a plan to vote on or before November 8, and please vote for Jeff Brand and Jeff Ettinger.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.