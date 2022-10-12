...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON...
Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to as low as 25
percent with northwesterly winds gusting up to 35 mph across
portions of western and southern Minnesota. This will result in
elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having
the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.
The Saint Peter Booster Club originated in 2017 with the mission to foster an environment that encourages athletes, coaches, parents and the community to create a positive and spirited atmosphere for all athletic programs. We are nearing the end of our 2022-2023 membership drive and we invite you to join.
To purchase a membership, go to www.stpeterboosterclub.org and click on "Membership," then "Become a Member." There are three levels of support ranging from $50 to $300 annually. Each one comes with incentives for joining, including your choice of annual passes, single game tickets, or Saints merchandise. The membership drive runs through October 31.
We are proud to support St. Peter Saints athletes and teams with numerous financial contributions. All the money for these contributions comes from community members through initiatives including the annual membership drive.
Last year alone, the Booster Club was able to augment the district athletic budget with $65,000 in team donations. In the past few years, we have funded equipment, facility improvements, opportunities, technology, services, and programs for our 19 Varsity/JV athletic programs. This annually goes toward small to medium scale items like warm-ups and uniforms, photo banners, end of year banquets, senior gifts and more. On a larger scale, we have purchased:
• Zone Chute for football
• Shooting gun for basketball
• Multi-purpose shed for tennis
• Batting cages for baseball/softball
• New record board for swimming
• New mats and MatBoss stats program for wrestling
• Spring Break training trip & meet for track and field
• Coach buses and miscellaneous expenses for distant travel
• Gator utility vehicle for event staff and trainers
• Hudl video analysis program
• Team development programs (mental resilience, nutrition, etc.)
We have also invested in various signs and displays at home competition sites to recognize our Saints and improve the fan experience. We were proud to secure a donation from Pioneer Bank to fund a large-scale redesign of our gym entrance, featuring photos of all current teams and plaques to recognize annual MSHSL award winners like Triple A and ExCel.
If you’re looking for other ways to get involved with the Booster Club, you can golf in our annual Golf Tournament each August, attend our Booster Bash in the spring, purchase an Adrenaline discount card from any high school athlete, and volunteer for a shift (or more) at a concession stand. Concessions alone provide the Booster Club with over $15,000 to help our teams — but we can’t make it happen without the assistance of many volunteers. If you'd like to get involved or have questions, please contact stpeterboosterclub@gmail.com. Thank you for your support and go Saints.
Megan Ruble is a member of the St. Peter Saints Booster Club
