Thanks for your support!
Those four words just might resonate truer in 2020 than any other year in the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce’s 102-year history.
Your chamber family numbers 240 members and operates like a cooperative. We want to acknowledge businesses and organizations are struggling, but still, you have pitched in for your chamber.
Your business club exists, according to the mission statement, to stimulate the local economy and enhance quality of life. So, it’s way more than a business club. Dozens of non-profits and individuals are woven in.
We see the chamber office as a stewardship responsibility. We, like all of you, are weathering the outbreak. It has been said, and we agree, everyone is the same storm, but we are all in different boats.
With splashy events on hold, including but not limited to the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park, Annual Social, Girls Night Out, and Halloween Fun Run, a chamber loses some visibility.
But we’re happy to report we’ve sold $18,805 in Chamber Bucks this year, and strongest sales typically come in November and December to promote shop local during the holiday season.
Partly with leveraging partnerships, your Chamber has invested more than $11,000 in advertising with traditional and social media to promote the community to residents and potential visitors. The “Shop Safely in Saint Peter” campaign is going now.
We’ve partnered with the City, County, State and federal government, along with bankers, CPAs and attorneys, to continually share information about what grants and loan dollars might be available.
We’ve hosted Friday night virtual SPingo in hopes of keeping dollars flowing to all who offer curbside, delivery and pickup.
We’ve gotten to be the ones to distribute tens of thousands of face masks to chamber members and non-members throughout the county.
Early in the pandemic, we launched a restaurants roundup pinned to the top of a social media page so consumers can easily find contact information for delivery, pickup and dining in. It’s still getting a good deal of attention.
Our special website pages share the messages of businesses and organizations communicating ever-changing hours of operation and contact information.
We’ve kept the focus on promoting the entire scene, everything from retail to professional services to groceries to non-profits.
We’re proud to say your chamber office has been staffed every workday (including the special days of observance like Martin Luther King Day and Presidents’ Day) in 2020.
We’ve co-hosted several city-chamber-Greater Mankato Growth meetings on Friday mornings to share information with you and hear your thoughts and opinions. Our virtual happy hours have served the same purpose, but of course on lighter notes.
It has been an honor to continue serving as an ex officio member at Saint Peter Development Corporation and Saint Peter Ambassadors meetings, along with attending our member meetings with Rotary and Lions. We’ve maintained all our subscriptions and continued to support all our vendors. Your chamber has also been a heckuva reliable taxpayer, which contributes to city, county and school operations.
The mindset of the 15-member Chamber Board of Directors, and message with Shop Safely in Saint Peter, has balanced “stop the spread” with “fuel the economy”. We know your lives and livelihoods depend on both.
We’ve supported and promoted others’ events, including the Arts Center/City Recreation Department’s Jazz series at the park’s pavilion, Historical Society’s Shadows at the Crossing, American Legion’s curbside lunch on the Fourth of July, Ambassadors’ improvised Saint Patrick’s festivities, Go! Therapy’s GoCrow Scarecrow Contest, and downtown businesses’ MarketFest.
Before COVID, your chamber served as the umbrella organization for the awesome annual Winterfest. Another highlight was the chamber hosting eight “Be the Voice” meetings with representatives from each of the business sectors so ideas could be shared with addressing unique challenges within professions.
Emily, your chamber family’s administrative assistant for 23 years, stepped aside in early March due to the threat of COVID, and we miss her so much. We have kept the position open as a way to be good stewards with dollars in a year that has seen fewer events that serve as fun- and fund-raisers. We hope to throw a big party for Emily when COVID finally goes away, because she certainly deserves it.
Your Chamber Board has already decided there will be zero dues increases in 2021, because, again, we want to acknowledge this year has been financially difficult for most.
Thank you, everyone, for supporting your community’s Chamber! We believe it’s a worthwhile organization, and that the investment pays dividends in promoting, connecting, and advocating for the community.
Your chamber family mirrors the story of “Stone Soup” with pulling together and pitching in to create and maintain something far bigger than we could as mere individuals.
We are very thankful.