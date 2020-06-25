If there is a day and age when the Bible is needed in the lives of God’s people it is today.
We live in a day of famine concerning the Word of the Lord in the church today. “Behold the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord” (Amos 8:11).
Sadly, there is a dearth of the word both in the pulpit and in the pew. In a day of famine, the prophet Elisha of old made a most powerful statement concerning the divine word: “Hear the Word of the Lord, thus saith the Lord” (2 Kings 7:1). The church, inclusive of God’s people need a “thus saith the Lord” commitment with God concerning his Word.
That “thus saith the Lord” relationship finds its beginning with the spirit’s new birth at salvation (John 3:3) and then continuing in a spiritual walk of the believer (Ephesians 5:18) with the God of truth (Psalm 33:4). As God is true, and as his word is true, we can be true in our relationship with him. Yes, that relationship begins with the word, continues with the word, and will never end because of the word “which liveth and abideth forever” (I Peter 1:23).
A life beginning by faith through the power of the word can only come into spiritual existence with a “thus saith the Lord” salvation. “Being born again, not of corruptible see, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth forever” (1 Peter 1:23).
The believer’s hope of eternal life rests only on God’s unchanging word, and praise the Lord it does not change, because God does not change (Hebrews 13:8). We can rely on God’s Word to bring us life, because as God’s word is trustworthy, so is the Lord. God’s unadulterated word is trustworthy because God cannot lie. “In hope of eternal life, which God that cannot lie promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).
The repentant sinner becomes a born-again believer through the living power of the word spoken to his heart (1 Peter 1:18-23), which gives him life. Then, and then only will there be a hunger and thirst for a “thus saith the Lord” quest to live the Christian life. “Teach me thy way; I will walk in thy truth: unite my heart to fear thy name” (Psalm 86:11). It’s all about a “thus saith the Lord” relationship that begins at a spiritual birth, being born-again of the spirit (John 3:3-7).
Interested? The Bible tells us, “For whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). Call on the Lord today with a repentant heart and ask him to cleanse and save your soul.