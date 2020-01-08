To the editor:
The new St.Peter girls troop; troop 1058 is a great way for St.Peter girls ages 10-16 to get involved in Scouts BSA. Our troop has 4 girls in it Emily, Sarah, Zaylie, and Ashley all 11-13 years old, and our scoutmaster Greg.
In our troop, we do fun activities, learn cool BSA skills such as learning to make fires and tie knots. We earn really awesome merit badges such as: astronomy, cooking, archery, fishing, swimming, kayaking, and wilderness survival, etc. We also go on fun troop campouts and you also get the chance to go to a 1 week summer camp.You can learn more about these activities and the program at www.adventureiscalling.org. Weekly meetings on Mondays at First Lutheran Church are led and run by the Scouts, with adult guidance. St.Peter girls don't always get to do these types of things so by joining troop 1058 these girls can do and learn awesome and fun things. If you are looking to sign up and learn more about our troop you can email, troop1058stpeter@gmail.com.
Sarah Heins, age 13
St. Peter