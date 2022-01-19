Public safety and crime are on the minds of almost every Minnesotan these days — and for good reason. The recent increase in crime in Minnesota and across the country has left us with real concerns about the safety of our families, communities, and businesses.
When I talk to people across my district, they tell me they want Minnesota’s leaders to work together to give our state and local law enforcement the tools and resources they need and, just as important, to respect and appreciate the important work law enforcement does for our communities. They also realize that law enforcement can’t reduce all crime, and they want us to work with our schools and other community organizations that play a key role in preventing crime and creating “public safety for all.”
Resources and Respect for Law Enforcement
I recently went on a “ride along” with a North Mankato police officer, as an observer, and came away impressed with the complexities of the job and the character of the officer. He was well trained, and it was easy to see how the patrol we went on was part of keeping our communities safer.
Unfortunately, it seems our public safety debates have often become too polarized. When public safety is thought of in terms of “us-versus-them” the public loses. We are all in this together.
If we want cops to put their lives on the line for us, we have to show them we appreciate them. That is especially true in areas like ours where (in my opinion) the basic public connection to law enforcement remains very positive. After all, local law enforcement members in St. Peter, Mankato, North Mankato and our surrounding counties usually live in our neighborhoods, often have kids in our schools, and volunteer to help like coaching our little league teams. They want to do a good job and get home safely to their families. That’s no different from how our nurses, our teachers, our electricians, or anybody else feel.
Reducing crime also requires us to look at issues of poverty. The more we can provide a stable economic base for Minnesota's poorest families, the less reasons there will be for people to turn to crime. I'm also a major believer in youth activities including sports, community centers, and after school programs as ways to provide alternatives to crime.
Pushing for Resources at the State Legislature
As I’ve worked with our local communities, I’ve seen that difficulties recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers is now a growing problem across our state. When the state legislature returns to session later this month, I’m planning to support proposals to put as much as $100 million into public safety across Minnesota, including significant funding to help recruit and retain those that keep us safe.
We can also work towards better policing – every profession strives to improve, and law enforcement is no different. I support any changes to policing that make it safer for cops and the public, and those discussions should have everybody at the table. Our nation’s long struggle on issues of race continues, and that’s one reason we should expand our law enforcement recruiting among communities of color and women. Our state is changing and we will do best if diversity among law enforcement officers better reflects the people they serve.
It’s time for Minnesota to turn a corner on our public safety discussion, and commit to a new path together. If we do, everybody will see the benefit.