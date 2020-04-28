Are you new to the St. Peter community or perhaps haven’t yet discovered what the St. Peter Library has to offer? Here are some frequently asked questions about the library that might help.
What services are available especially now with the COVID-19 emergency? The library is here to provide important services to the community during these challenging times. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s many different digital offerings or curbside pick-up program. For questions on what services are available or, for those in need of assistance, please contact the Library at 507-934-7420 or lib@saintpetermn.gov.
What are Digital Services? St. Peter residents who haven't taken advantage of the digital options available with a library card, should do so now. Digital services offer more to explore from the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day. E-books, audio books, and even movies and music are just a click away with more titles being added every day.
What if I don't know my card number? Contact the library through email or Facebook message for assistance looking up your library card number for any of the digital services (ebooks, audio, or hoopla streaming services). Library staff are working limited hours but are happy to help.
What if I don't have a library card? Misplaced yours? Never had a card? No problem. Call the library (934-7420) weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for assistance.
Can I place holds on items I want? Yes, although during the COVID-19 emergency materials will not be delivered from other libraries. Using the online catalog, patrons may place holds on items currently on the Library shelves. When items are ready for you, no contact pickup is available through the special COVID-19 curbside pick-up program. There is a five-hold limit per library card. Unable to access the online catalog? Call the library (934-7420) and a staff member will assist you.
What about due dates? During the COVID-19 emergency, due dates aren’t a concern. Keep your items at home - don't make a special trip out to return them. Most items renew automatically. If you are concerned or would like your items renewed, please call the Library for assistance.
What else is going on at the library? Curbside pickup, free book cart outside the library (newspapers and books added daily), Storywalk (the windows facing Gorman Park), each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. a story will be posted on the Library Facebook page. Book recommendations: call us, we love to help. Digital library including OverDrive/Libby; eLibrary MN; and hoopla.