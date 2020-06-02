Since March, we have been encouraged to stay home and social distance ourselves as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19. While this has helped to protect our most vulnerable populations from the virus, specifically the elderly, social distancing or social isolation puts the elderly at greater risk for elder abuse.
June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. The United States Department of Justice defines elder abuse as “any intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult.” Elder abuse includes physical abuse, psychological abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and abandonment, and sexual abuse. The Elder Justice Initiative states that while approximately one in ten older individuals are abused, on average only one in twenty-three cases are reported to adult protective services.
While strangers can and do commit elder abuse, individuals the victim knows and trusts (family members, friends, neighbors, or other acquaintances) most often commit elder abuse. According to the Elder Justice Initiative, elder abuse is often called the “hidden abuse” because people do not recognize that abuse is happening. People may ignore signs of elder abuse, instead attributing what they see to the victim’s age or condition (i.e. dementia or Alzheimer’s disease). For abuse committed by an adult child or grandchild, people may find it hard to believe that the family member would be capable of this abuse. In cases of financial exploitation, people may not see it as a criminal matter, rather believing that it is a civil matter best handled in the family unit.
Elder abuse victims may also be hesitant to report for many reasons. They may fear retaliation from their abuser. They may fear they will lose their independence. If the victim is being financially exploited, they may feel an obligation to provide financial support to their abuser, especially if the abuser is a child or grandchild.
Some signs of elder abuse are:
• Unpaid bills when the individual should have enough money to cover their living expenses;
• Unusual bank withdrawals;
• Changes in personality or demeanor (withdrawn, depressed, or angry);
• Unexplained bruises or injuries;
• Changes in hygiene or appearance (suddenly appear malnourished, dirty, or unkempt);
• Missing valuables (jewelry, coins, etc.);
• Sudden changes to wills, names added to accounts, or beneficiaries changed in retirement accounts;
• Unexpected new friends;
• Medication is missing or not filled;
• Caregiver refuses to allow the individual to see others;
• Home suddenly in disrepair;
• Sudden avoidance or fearfulness when seeing others;
• Statements of abuse by the elder.
COVID-19 has made it difficult to physically see our loved ones. As the State is re-opens, the elderly are encouraged to continue their distancing. This distancing though means physical distancing, not social isolation. There are things we can do to protect our loved ones from elder abuse. Offer to go grocery shopping or run other errands for them. Call them regularly and video chat with them if technology allows. Watch for sudden or unexplained changes in their appearance, demeanor, financial resources, or other unusual behaviors.
If you suspect a friend or loved one is a victim of elder abuse, call the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) at 1-844-880-1574. If you believe your friend or loved one is in immediate danger, call 911. Contact Nicollet County Health and Human Services at 507-934-8559 for additional resources and services. Through careful observation, keeping the lines of communication open, and listening, we can protect our friends and loved ones from elder abuse.