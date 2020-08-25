“We all do better when we all do better.” Paul Wellstone not only said those words, but lived them through his advocacy and policies. Gov. Tim Walz has consistently advocated for “One Minnesota.”
These are simple messages by outstanding Minnesota leaders that resonate with most people. When we build a community that is welcoming, diverse, and works toward helping one another, we all share in the successes. Our local communities have been proof of that theory time and time again.
In 2017, there was a major school referendum on the ballot for Mankato Public Schools. Impressively, we saw Greater Mankato Growth come out in support of the referendum. It’s no secret that GMG was following good logic.
The GMG Board of Directors realized that when you have an educated workforce, you have a more efficient workforce, greater safety and improved productivity. Good schools are important to families and businesses, plus they make our community more attractive to prospective workers who are considering a move here for employment. When area businesses and schools work in the best interest of each other, we all do better.
Speaking of businesses, our diverse workforce (including many hard working immigrants) is a source of local pride. I was dismayed during President Trump’s visit to Mankato that he used divisive and negative language in reference to our immigrant neighbors in an attempt to drive a wedge as an “us versus them” narrative. There is no us and them. We are all people trying our best to work hard, raise a family, and contribute to our communities.
The website New American Economy details the dedication and contributions of our many area immigrants. The First Congressional District has more than 42,000 immigrants who have paid more than $372.5 million in taxes — and they wield more than $1 billion of spending power.
While President Trump’s visit to Mankato tried to stoke xenophobic fears of immigrants living in our community, we know better. We know first hand that most immigrants come to our country to achieve the American dream by working hard, raising their families in safe communities, investing in our schools, and helping build our workforce.
Minnesota State University, Mankato embraces its international students. Just look at the effectiveness of the Forget Me Not campaign, which is a great example of student leadership. I was impressed by the movement — here are students who want to continue their studies, stay in Mankato, and work hard toward their dreams in our country. It’s worth mentioning these same students are not only hardworking and talented, but they will make great contributions to society.
One question that begs to be answered, if we are investing resources and time to develop the talent of these students, don’t we want them to stay and continue their American dream while contributing to the prosperity of all of us?