Typically, during this time of year, our schools are buzzing with activity.
During any other year we would be gathering often to hear concerts, see performances, and enjoy the company of family and friends as we celebrate the joy of the season. There are, however, many opportunities to engage with the community and support others.
I recently joined with other staff and students to distribute food packs with the county. I see others ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Friends and neighbors are reaching out to each other to make sure they have what they need if they are not feeling well or need to quarantine. Our community is one that has always come together to accomplish great things in difficult times. We remain optimistic that with the New Year will come new hope.
Through continued COVID prevention protocols, the introduction of vaccines, and other changes, we hope to be welcoming students back to school. When that will happen and to what degree will depend greatly on the health of our community.
Our administrative team is working closely with the Department of Health, Department of Education, and county staff to monitor the health of our community and make decisions regarding our learning model. While we would very much like to shift to more in-person learning, and have plans in place for when we are ready to do so, it is dependent on the rate of COVID-19 in our community and the number of students and staff with positive cases or a need to quarantine.
While our staff is working hard to engage students and families through distance learning, we know that nothing compares to the learning time our students have in-person in our classrooms. We also know that the protocols we have in place at school with wearing masks, enhanced cleaning, hand washing, etc help to make our schools one of the safest places for students and staff. It is important that we continue to have all of these protocols in place. Making sure that all of us are just as diligent at home and out in the community could be the difference between being able to return to hybrid or in-person learning and staying in distance learning.
The St. Peter School Board will be discussing plans for the coming weeks during the meeting scheduled for Dec. 21, 2020. More information and a link for viewing will be available on our website at stpeterschools.org.
As winter break quickly approaches, your plans may not include all that you would typically hope to be doing. However you spend time during the winter break, I hope that you find ways to do the things that bring you peace, joy, and comfort.