Hello everyone, I hope you’re doing great and have done your stretching exercises after shoveling out from our last snowfall. Who needs a gym membership when you live in Minnesota, anyway?
We’re gonna do a bit of a deep dive on this one, so keep in mind this is written for education, not condemnation but with hope of changing behaviors in a positive way. I like the way Baba Dioum (a Senegalese forest ranger) said it in 1968: “In the end, we will only conserve what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught>”
That statement makes a lot of sense to me and tells me we need to do a better job of understanding consequences of our behaviors and do a better job of educating about our environment and where things are headed. Depending on which resource you use, us Minnesotans have an average recycling rate between 30% to 57%, depending on where you live and how you factor materials.
We usually make the top five in the nation, along with California. But don’t go breaking your arm patting ourselves on the back; we still have lots of work to do. Recycling is more than just putting our cardboard and plastic bottles in the bin.
Most of the time when we think of plastic pollution, we think of the massive patches of plastic waste floating for miles in the ocean. Well, our philosophy around here is to think globally but act locally, and I’m sure we can find pollution in our local parks, rivers and lakes.
The following is one example.
Our family likes to ice fish, so we try to make a few ice fishing tournaments each winter. They are lots of fun and a great way to spend the day. I applaud the Sportsmen’s groups and sponsors for putting them on, as they are not only be fun but offer a chance to enjoy the great outdoors with friends and family.
Some of these tournaments you have to be out in the open in the ice fishing area. Sometimes the wind gets, well, windy, and things blow away, like empty pop bottles or Styrofoam cups you can buy hot chocolate in. Most of us who love the great outdoors make a real effort to catch that cup or bottle before it blows away. However, it’s a challenge to keep everything from becoming pollution in the spring melt. This is just one of many examples that we need to be mindful of.
Another quick example is in our parking lots. We have a large snow pile that accumulates over the winter, the wind gets windy in the winter, and then when the large snow pile melts, you can find money, receipts, mittens and pop can and bottles.
Stores do try to get that stuff cleaned up before the spring rains come but a large percentage makes its way in to our storm sewers and then into our rivers. I guess where I’m going with this is that microplastics are already here, and our plastic use is going exponential and eventually some lucky sportsman will find plastic inside one of our local fish.
The question goes back to what do we love, what do we understand and will we do anything about it. Or another question is at what price will we change our behavior? For example, if we have four or five dollars per gallon of gas this summer will that change our behavior?
I don’t want to find out. Visit the Tri-County website for your recycling needs or the Nicollet County Waste Wizard or call me at 507-381-9196 and make every day Earth Day.