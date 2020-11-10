To the editor:
When I was in my senior year of high school and began to look at colleges and universities to further my education, I was drawn to Gustavus Adolphus College by their emphasis on a liberal arts education to be able to think critically and be able to effectively develop arguments, written and verbal. This type of education is vital in the 21st century.
As a Gustavus Adolphus College Alum (2019), I loved every minute of my Gustavus experience. The value was tremendous — professors truly cared about your success. As a college Republican at the time, I consistently was in the minority when it came to the issue of political leaning, both in the student body and, only after I graduated it was discovered, the faculty as well.
Now, I'm not saying it's a bad thing. I was constantly challenged with my views, and my college experience truly reinforced my beliefs and ideals. When I graduated, however, I became inclined to examine the true nature of my education: was it favoring one political side over the other?
A simple search on the Federal Election Commission's (FEC) website shows that since 2015, 1,992 unique political campaign contributions were made from those who said they work at Gustavus Adolphus College. Of those 1,992 contributions, only six were given to Republican causes. Those six contributions were all from the same person. The rest were given to Democratic politicians and causes.
This is not to say that all faculty members and professors are Democrats. In fact, I know this isn't true. However, a May 2020 Gallup poll found that 31% of Americans identify as Democrat, 25% Republican, and 40% Independent. Gustavus prides itself on being a hub for "inclusiveness," but if only 0.3% of campaign contributions go to Republicans, and the remaining 99.7% go to Democrats, it speaks volumes.
As someone who was in the political minority on campus for four years, it would be nice to see "diversity" apply to not only racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, but political as well. Everything boils down to politics. The way professors teach, the way classes are structured, and the way you are treated are all indicative of their political beliefs and experiences.
I truly enjoyed my Gustavus experience, however, this is an underlying systemic problem that has no administration-identified solution, nor do I think anything will be done about this.
Nathan Dull
Eden Prairie