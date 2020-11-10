Weather Alert

...PRECIPITATION CONTINUES TO EXPAND NORTHWARD... ...WINTER STORM WARNING EXPANDED WESTWARD TO REDWOOD FALLS AND ST. CLOUD AREAS... .A COMPLEX SYSTEM WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING, BRINGING A VARIETY OF WEATHER IMPACTS. FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN WHERE A TENTH TO A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL TURN TO ALL SNOW BETWEEN 5 AND 7 PM AND BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES ACROSS EASTERN MINNESOTA AND FAR WESTERN WISCONSIN. 3 TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW WILL FALL THROUGHOUT THE EVENING IN THOSE AREAS. ALL SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA WHERE 4 TO 7 INCHES ARE FORECAST. AN ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR FREEBORN, STEELE AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM THE REST OF SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS EVENING, INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES METRO. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS FROM RED WING, TO EAU CLAIRE, TO LADYSMITH WHERE SOME LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY; AND ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THROUGH THE EVENING WHERE SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW ARE LIKELY. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING AND MONITOR FURTHER UPDATES TO THE FORECAST, AS EVEN SMALL SHIFTS IN THE TRACK COULD GREATLY ALTER THE EXPECTED IMPACTS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&