“Turn right at the tree.”
Those who have visited River’s Edge Hospital know that the tree in the atrium is a landmark and a key in how visitors know where to go in the hospital. During the construction project the tree has been important to staff as they guide visitors through the facility and the many wayfinding changes since construction began in May 2018.
The construction project has given us a fair share of challenges and one that is tough for all of us — staff and visitors — is wayfinding. It seems like years ago when the first main entrance to the hospital off of Sunrise Drive closed and incoming traffic was rerouted to the entrance from Klein Street. It took some time and eventually people started to see the signs. The confusion and frustration subsided.
Then in October 2018 the project dominoes started falling. The Physical Therapy department moved, the opening of the Same Day Surgery department meant closing the hallway to the patient rooms. The demolition of the ambulance garage meant moving the emergency department entrance to the north side of the building and adding extra signs to point people in the right direction. It took some time and eventually the confusion and frustration subsided.
On November 21 and November 22 our “normal” paths changed again when the new Emergency and Urgent Care departments opened. It is so exciting to finally have this area of the hospital complete. It is an amazing space for our patients to receive care. And, the parking lot is level! Inside, however, it means new wayfinding changes and challenges.
The entrance for the Emergency and Urgent Care departments is now located off of Sunrise Drive. This entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. On the weekends, this is also the entrance to visit patients in the hospital.
There are just seven and one-half months left of construction and with that there will be more wayfinding changes and challenges for all of us. Here are some important things to note:
• At the end of January 2020 the new main entrance for the hospital will be located on Sunrise Drive. This will be the entrance for all patients and visitors.
• The main entrance as we know it today will be locked from the outside. This will become a pick-up area for Same Day Surgery patients.
• River’s Edge Physical Therapy, The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic outpatient clinic, Mankato Clinic Dermatology, and Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Peter patients should all continue to use the clinic entrance on the south end of the building.
The changes in how to access the different departments at the hospital can be difficult for everyone. The public areas inside the hospital are marked clearly as are the external signs. The River’s Edge staff and volunteers are here to help you find where you need to go and will ask if you need help finding your way. It will take some time to learn the new way to go and eventually the confusion and frustration will subside. And, you can always look for the tree. The signs there will help you find your way.
Stephanie Holden, M.A., CPXP, is the Chief Experience Officer at River’s Edge Hospital. If you have questions about accessing the hospital, please call her at 507-934-7645.