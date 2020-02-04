As parents, we want to do everything we can to protect our children. When they are babies, it is easier to protect them. As they get older and become more independent, a parent’s ability to protect them from everything diminishes as they start making their own decisions, finding their own friends, and decide who they date.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. When talking about dating violence, the focus is often on adults as both the perpetrator and the victim of dating/domestic violence. According to loveisrespect.org, 81% of parents believe that teen dating violence is not an issue or admit that they do not know if it is an issue.
However, one in three teenagers in the United States will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by someone with whom they have a relationship. Unfortunately, two-thirds of these teenagers never tell anyone about the abuse. Dating abuse can include physical, emotional, sexual, and verbal abuse as well as financial exploitation and control. Social media controls so much of our young people’s world and it can be used to control a partner in an unhealthy relationship. This might include demands for password access to social media and email accounts or for access to review phone and text contact history.
We, as parents, need to talk to our children, both boys and girls, about what makes a healthy relationship, such as honest communication, trust, safety, respect, and consent. We can also show our children what a healthy relationship looks like through modelling it in our own relationships. We can use examples, both good and bad, that we see in the media of relationships to talk about healthy and unhealthy relationships.
Some signs that your child may be in an abusive relationship are:
• The relationship progresses/gets serious very quickly
• Your child’s partner is extremely jealous or possessive
• You notice unexplained marks or bruises on your child
• Your child’s partner emails or texts excessively
• You notice your child is depressed or anxious
• Your child becomes more isolated (stops participating in extracurricular activities or other interests, stops spending time with other friends and family)
• Your child begins to dress differently
As our children get older and naturally grow more independent, they want to have control over their lives. If you suspect your child is in an abusive relationship, keep in mind that abuse is a form of control. Remember to keep open the lines of communication with your child in a supportive and non-accusatory way. Educate yourself on dating abuse and discuss the behaviors you are noticing, rather than the person, and work with your child in deciding on the next steps together. This can help your child regain a sense of control over their situation.
For more tips on how to talk with your teenager about healthy relationships, or if you suspect your teenager is in an unhealthy relationship and are looking help, visit loveisrespect.org. You or your child can also call their 24/7 support line at 1-866-331-9474, or text “loveis” to 22522.
Locally, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) is able to assist in seeking a protective order and safety planning. The Committee Against Domestic Abuse can be reached at their St. Peter office at 507-934-5583, Mankato office at 507-625-8688 or their 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-477-0466.