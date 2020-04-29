If you didn’t know any better, it would seem a little like summer break is upon us, roaming the halls these days at any of the four St. Peter Public Schools’ buildings.
Unfortunately, the hallways now are limited to just a handful of people in each of the buildings, as the COVID-19 shutdown has thrust distance learning upon students and staff for the remainder of the school year.
Keeping open lines of communication has been challenging at times, but so necessary, as we work hard to provide the most up-to-date information as possible for District 508’s English-speaking, Spanish-speaking, and Somali-speaking residents. A big tip of the hat needs to go out to Maripsa Romero and Affey Sigat for the translation services they provide on a regular basis.
The SPPS teaching staff should be commended in their efforts to do the best job they can in providing District 508 students with the best quality education possible, given the circumstances. Teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators in each of the four main buildings (South Elementary, North Elementary, St. Peter Middle School, and St. Peter High School) stay in regular contact with each other offering support and guidance, when needed, throughout the school week.
School administration has also been doing its best to stay in contact with its stakeholders and get pertinent information out in as timely a manner as possible. They have done an amazing job staying on top of the latest information being put out by the Minnesota Governor’s Office as well as the Minnesota Department of Education.
St. Peter Superintendent Jeff Olson’s weekly email and phone messages have been a great way to maintain contact with district families, with many District 508 residents even commenting how they look forward to hearing his familiar voice each week.
It seems like it has been an ever-changing situation since Gov. Tim Walz issued the first stay-at-home order back in early March, which forced school districts around the state to find solutions and get creative in educating our kids. The support the SPPS admin team is providing its teaching staff is amazing to see unfold in person, and District 508 students will continue to benefit from that through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
The district works hard to maintain and update the information on the COVID-19 crisis, as it pertains to SPPS, on the school website at www.stpeterschools.org/about/flu-prevention. There you can find information on the district’s distance learning plan, technology plan, nutrition/meal distribution program, Student Services resources, Saints Care, and other information.
We are still putting out the monthly Highlights’ newsletter, under the guidance of St. Peter Community and Family Education Director Tami Skinner. A new weekly e-newsletter, called The Saints Scribe, which showcases some of the good things taking place in District 508 in quick little bits of info, was created about a month ago and is emailed out to District 508 students, staff and families. To date, four issues of The Saints Scribe have been sent out and those can be accessed by going to www.stpeterschools.org/about/the-saints-scribe-weekly-newsletter.
And finally, if you have any school-related questions or need information as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation here in District 508, feel free to send an email to our dedicated email address at covid-19information@stpeterschools.org.