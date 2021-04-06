To the editor:
Great news that former state Rep. Jeff Brand has announced his decision to run for election again to the Minnesota House of Representatives!
Having followed Jeff's career in public service since his days on the St. Peter City Council and his first term in the Minnesota House, I am delighted that he is standing for election to public service again.
Jeff Brand has the character and and commitments that match this district. His first-term legislative record included support for farm safety, childcare, emergency medicine, St. Peter Regional Treatment Center upgrades, and Hwy. 14 funding.
In or out of office, Jeff Brand has been on the job for southern Minnesota cities and rural areas. By working in St. Paul for good legislation this past session with his background in local government policy, Jeff Brand continues his public service and can do even more with election again to the Minnesota House.
Ruth Johnson
Former state representative 19A