It’s time for our country to come back together.
We may not be able to fully agree on everything, but we can certainly agree that we are stronger when we stand united. The Biden-Harris administration is now officially in a transition period and is working on policies such as increasing vaccine production, clean energy, increased investments in infrastructure, and a committed plan for clarifying our government's role in defeating COVID-19. We should all be dedicated to the wellbeing of everyday Americans and a commitment to our country.
I am excited for the new approach to COVID-19. The new administration's 100 million vaccinations by the first 100 days in office goal is particularly welcomed news. We can accomplish this goal by initiating the Defense Production Act to help mobilize our country to get vaccines to our most at-risk population fast. While this is a bold goal, it is much needed and more than just public health - it’s about our jobs and our economy. We want our businesses to return to full-capacity, to return fans to the stands, and to have a sense of normalcy again.
Another positive note for the incoming administration is their strong dedication and commitment to hearing and hiring diverse voices within their administration. Seeing their cabinet nominees and proposed White House staff shows a commitment to include all Americans. We know that as a nation, we are stronger when we have more diverse voices at the table. The inclusion of different viewpoints helps us in a variety of policy areas, including with pro-immigration measures and in our relationships with other countries. It’s no secret Minnesota is one of the greatest agriculture states, and immigrants help provide labor for our ag economy. I hope we will see a turn to a more diplomatic approach to our relationships with other countries, as America should continue to be a leader on the world stage.
One of the biggest areas we need to see growth in is Clean Energy. We are seeing record lows in the price of energies like wind and solar, and cleaner fuels like ethanol can also help reduce the amount of carbon released into our atmosphere. We are ready to embrace science and measures to promote public health. Clean energy jobs are some of the best paying jobs on the market, and a lot of those new jobs will be in Greater Minnesota. A new national effort on producing cleaner energy and transportation will also benefit us by building sustainable infrastructure. Even simple measures such as reducing energy leakage from four million public buildings and over two million homes will prove meaningful and provide a cost savings to us over time.
One of the brightest points of the new plans by the Biden-Harris administration is their willing investment into infrastructure. It’s no secret that as a nation, we need more investment in transit and housing so people have affordable places to live and the means to travel to work. When it comes to these issues, I say “don’t ask what it costs, asks what it pays.” When you have affordable housing and access to meaningful employment, at a liveable wage, you will see a lot of families benefit. These are two steps to help tackle the current high unemployment that has been created during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States has been a world leader for over a century, and nothing has happened that should change that. We don’t run from challenges, we take them head on. We don’t need divisive voices, we need to embrace our differences as American and find a path forward. As we try to heal the “Soul of America” in the coming months and years, I am confident we are up to the task.