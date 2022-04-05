If you’re like me, you’ve been dreaming of warmer weather for a while. Thankfully, it’s right around the corner, and a sure sign of it is the St. Peter Summer Community & Family Education/Recreation & Leisure Services brochure. You’ll find a variety of classes, events, and activities designed for all ages.
For those who enjoy music, we have something for every age. If you’re between the ages of 10 and 99, come to the free Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps clinic on May 21 from 2-4 p.m. where you can practice instruments, twirl flags, and march. Parents can enroll their fifth and sixth graders in Beginning Band Lessons. Toddlers up to early elementary kids will sing, move, and play instruments in Miss Sarah’s Music Room.
Engage your child’s imagination in classes like Unicorn Spit Painting, or the sPARK Creativity Mobile Art Studio, which offers free classes at area parks and outdoor locations starting June 9.
Help your child develop confidence through drama with Drama Kids Mystery Playhouse Camp or Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre! Participants will write, solve, and act out a play in the Mystery Playhouse Camp on June 20-24! Dress rehearsals for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s Beauty & the Beast begin Monday, August 8, and performances are Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.
Through fun, interactive group discussions, the Building a Positive Way of Thinking class will help middle schoolers learn the effects of negative self-talk and how to reframe their thoughts with positivity.
Tech Academy by Computer Explorers returns with exciting workshops! Become the architect of mini game battle arenas in the Multiplayer Minecraft: Mini Game Builder class. Designed by MIT experts, the Robotic Builders: Battlebots will have kids constructing Catapult, Ninja Star, Battle Axe, and more!
Keep your kids busy all summer long in the Saints Overtime childcare, which operates Monday-Friday, June 1–Aug. 19 at North Elementary. We have games, crafts, toys, activities, and field trips designed for maximum fun.
The summer brochure also has plenty of things for adults to do. Strengthen your core in a yoga class, decrease back pain from gardening, and slim down for summer! Get your amateur radio license and explore the world of ham radio. Hear author Allen Eskens talk about the writing process. Learn conversational Spanish. Watch the remaining films from this year’s Films on Thursdays with the Nicollet County Historical Society in the comfort of your home. Along with many other interesting classes and events listed in the brochure.
Register for classes at www.stpetercommunityedonline.com, by phone at 507-934-3048 ext. 1, or in person at the Community & Family Education office located in room 207 of the Community Center. Ask about our youth scholarships if the full registration fee is a hardship. The application process is easy and can be done over the phone or in person.
We are always looking for new ideas. If you have a suggestion or can recommend an instructor, we’d enjoy hearing from you.