It is a wonderful time of the year. The first snowfall creates beautiful scenery and gives thoughts of wrapping up in a cozy blanket and sitting in front of a crackling fireplace.
The first snowfall, and all of those that follow between now and the end of March also creates undesirable driving conditions and the risk for slips and falls.
During the nicer months, it is easy to forget how slippery roads and sidewalks can be. As the snowflakes and freezing rain fall, keep these tips in mind to make to your destination without falling:
• Wear footwear that has good traction and insulation
• Take short steps and walk at a slower pace so you can react quicky to changes in traction.
• Walk like a penguin with arms extended to the side and feet pointed slightly outward.
• Watch where you are stepping.
If you happen to slip and fall this winter and you are feeling pain following the fall, do not wait to check it out. Those slips and falls have the potential to cause serious injury. Urgent Care and the Emergency Room at River’s Edge are available to you if you need to be checked out after a fall.