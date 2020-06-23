In troubled times, history organizations provide a sense of connection, context, and stability.
As we continue to grapple with what is happening in the world right now, the Historical Society’s work matters more than ever. It matters that we continue to create public discussion. It matters that we offer stories from our past. And it matters that we continue fulfilling our mission and serving our communities just as we have done for more than 90 years.
Despite being closed since March, staff and volunteers are cautiously planning outdoor fall events, shuffling the exhibit schedule, and creating new partnerships to bring history to you. In the meantime, we are sharing a lot of great Nicollet County history on our social media pages, so please like and follow us to stay connected to your history. We are also overhauling our website to give you access to more resources and ways to connect with us.
NCHS also needs your help in preserving the historical record of one of the most significant periods of our lifetimes. We collect materials that illuminate and document the lives and activities of the residents, businesses, organizations, and faith communities of Nicollet County. How communities respond to periods of crisis speaks to the heart of who we are. If you would like to donate your records, photos, and items to the Nicollet County Historical Society, please contact us at collections@nchsmn.org.
Some of you may be aware that recently the dial turned again on the Minnesota Stay Safe plan, allowing museums to reopen. We miss seeing your smiling faces come through our doors at the E. St. Julien Cox House and the Treaty Site History Center, but we need to wait a little longer to welcome you back. We want to make sure we are prepared and that it’s safe for you and our team.
You can be a part of our planning. We have devised a short survey you are invited to take to fill in some blanks about reopening the History Center. We must follow many new rules in the Stay Safe Plan, but we want to know what else we can do to make you feel safe and comfortable to visit us again. Please visit our website at www.nchsmn.org to take the survey.
At this time, the E. St. Julien Cox House is closed for house tours indefinitely for the 2020 season. We take pride in the immersive experiences we offer during tours, which we cannot continue to provide with the current cleaning and distancing guidelines. The Society will focus on exterior renovations and planning for the remainder of the season and look forward to welcoming you back for the 150th anniversary of the Cox House in 2021.
We want to give a heartfelt thank you to our members, volunteers, and communities for your continued support, patience, and understanding. We hope to see you again soon.
For more information about the Nicollet County Historical Society, please visit our website www.nchsmn.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.