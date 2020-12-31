Behind Arby’s and Autotronics in St. Peter is a large, rather sprawling brick building. If you don’t already know, I’m sure you’ve wondered what it was.
Well, it was the Engesser Beer Brewery. Yes, St. Peter had at one time its own beer. And, from what I’ve read, a pretty darn good beer too. Today, no one would recognize it as a single building, as, over the years, it has been carved up and made over into a number of businesses.
It would seem that Matthew Engesser, the co-founder of the brewery, was destined to become a brewmeister. He was born in Germany in 1812. Later, the Engesser family immigrated to Cincinnati, Ohio, a frontier beer mecca, where i can only assume Matthew learned his craft.
In 1856, during the rabid competition for Minnesota’s future state capital, Matthew and his friend William Seeger were offered a free tract of land in St. Peter, provided they would build a brewery. The new capital needed beer, right?
The young men jumped at the opportunity and moved here lock, stock, and beer barrel and the Engesser Beer Co. was born. In 1880, it produced 1000 barrels; by 1916, it was making 15,000 barrels and employed 26 workers.
A photo of the brewery in 1889 shows that it is three stories high. The top story was where the beer making began. Here, the grains and water were mixed in a brew kettle to ferment. It was then filtered down to the next story, where the brewing continued. The production of beer at this time was known as “gravitational processing.” Due to the weight of the mash, gravity allowed it to flow downward to the next processing level. This accounts for the buildings’ multiple stories.
Finally, the last step was cold storage. One of the businesses that now occupies the old brewery is Shorty’s Tire. Shorty told me a tunnel runs underneath his car hoist then below Front Street to an old stone building owned by Geldner Construction. It was in this tunnel that the beer was put into its first cool, cave-like storage facility.
Later, when production outgrew this facility, storage vaults were made under the brewery. I have seen the entrance to one of these vaults, which are now sealed.
Engesser Beer was known for its good taste. This quality earned them third Place at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. During Prohibition, the company survived by making pop and “near beer,” a low alcohol beer.
Finally, I was told by local historian, the late Dr. Don Olmanson, that another longer tunnel ran from the brewery under present day Minnesota Avenue (Hwy. 169). It connected to a large, brick house on the other side. This was the elaborate home of the Engessers. Maybe MNDOT has excavated this purported tunnel?
Ponder this, as you raise a cold one and toast the Engesser Beer Brewery. Prost.