To the editor:
Undoubtedly, many have seen pictures or heard of the plastic pollution in the ocean. Although we in St. Peter are more than 1,000 miles from the ocean, we are on its shores through the Minnesota River, a tributary of the Mississippi River. Therefore we can have a direct impact on that pollution.
I am grateful for those machines with revolving brushes that clean the snow off our sidewalks to keep them safe. However, the plastic and nylon bristles that do the work fly off the brush, and land up to five feet away. As the snow melts, those bristles end up floating into the storm sewers, then the river, and flow to the ocean.
I am calling on all walkers to notice those blue, orange, and green bristles, and pick them up, bring them to a garbage can! Those bristles are more and more visible as the snow is melting. Yesterday in the distance of only one block I had a whole handful, a wad about 2 inches in diameter.
If you are interested in protecting the environment, this is one simple thing we all can do!
Rebecca Otterness
St. Peter