With summer coming to an end, many in our community now look ahead to an unconventional return to school as the next hurdle in what has been an already challenging year.
As with many legislative priorities at the start of this year, plans changed when COVID-19 hit Minnesota. Though many important educational policies were passed into law, it’ll still take our combined efforts to ensure our students get the highest possible quality education this fall, despite the shifting sands of the pandemic.
In addition to COVID, new data showed a spike in tobacco usage among teens. According to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 30.4% of Nicollet County 11th grade students have tried an e-cigarette or are current users of e-cigarettes (14% is the statewide average). With the rise of vaping, a new bipartisan law passed this year requires public schools to provide vaping prevention instruction to students at least once in grades 6-8, and encourages schools to continue providing this instruction in grades 9-12. This new program uses a peer-to-peer education system, and includes questions regarding tobacco use and vaping in the Minnesota Department of Education’s 2020 student survey.
This year, we also introduced new ways to care for Minnesota’s students and provide resources for our teachers. All licensed teachers are now required to receive mental illness training, including at least one hour of suicide prevention best practices training prior to renewing their license. Improvements were also made in school districts’ efforts in screening and identifying dyslexia.
More work remains to improve the education of all our students and to reduce the growing educational gap. Though many important measures were passed by my colleagues and I in the Minnesota House, several bills such as the practice of shaming students for being unable to pay for their lunch or adopting provisions related to cultural responsiveness were outright ignored by the Senate.
As schools transitioned to distance learning earlier this spring, the House education committees added priority legislation that would ensure hourly school employees continued to be paid during the distance learning period. Despite the positive impact this would have on the economic outlook of both these individuals and their communities, the Senate refused to consider these provisions. Our schools have needed, and will continue to require all hands on deck to maintain the important connection with students, and we must continue to fight for these hourly employees economically and for their safety.
This school year has the potential to drastically change as we continue to combat and live with the COVID-19 pandemic. What remains paramount is that our students, teachers, school leadership, and parents remain supported as we meet the challenge of delivering a quality education, regardless of the circumstances. It’ll take all of us doing our part to slow the spread of the virus to better ensure we don’t regress, as well as providing the understanding and compassion for those struggling with the uncertainty. I wish all of you a safe and healthy school year, and ask you to please reach out to my office if there’s any way I can help in working towards the world-class education Minnesotans deserve.