With the help of generous regional supporters, Greater Mankato Area United Way is addressing social isolation and ensuring older adults in care facilities can stay connected to loved ones through technology.
Over the past month, volunteers have helped United Way deliver more than 150 Kindle Fire tablets to 22 facilities in United Way’s service area of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
“Social connection is instrumental to an individual’s emotional and mental health,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “Connection to others can help ease loneliness, stress and depression. By providing technology to older adults, we can offer them a means of communication and connection to family and other loved ones who are unable to visit during these times of crisis.”
The initiative began when Nate Erickson, administrator at Mankato’s Ophthalmology Associates, approached Kaus with the idea of providing devices to older adults who are socially isolated during COVID-19 restrictions. United Way took on the role of convening and connecting.
“The goal for this was simple: I wanted to connect our greatest generation with their loved ones and friends during a very difficult time,” said Erickson. “Loneliness and isolation, especially for seniors, is a debilitating thing. I had to step up. I know how generous this community is in times of need, and all we had to do was ask. The outpouring of support was incredible.”
Donors included service clubs, individuals and businesses throughout the region. Mankato Area Public Schools also loaned additional tablets. Volunteers helped safely drop off the devices to staff at the care facilities.
As soon as the Kindles were delivered, staff at the various facilities began assisting residents with utilizing the devices for face-to-face chats, music therapy lessons, videos and more.
The initiative is one example of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s mission of convening people and organizations to resources.
“We sincerely thank all the community givers that came together to make this donation possible,” said Kaus.
United Way is accepting donations to purchase additional devices on an ongoing basis.