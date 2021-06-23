We went to our first graduation party this year for an amazing young man and you will not believe what I found in the recycling container…
The food and company were great! It was so nice to visit with people without masks. We arrived late but they still had plenty of food and beverages, and after our meal, we started looking for the garbage can and were quickly pointed in the right direction. The family hosting the party had the trash can right next to the recycling container, which is the first step to recycling success. Both containers and lids were identical. The only difference were small cardboard signs a little bigger than a recipe card taped to the top of the lids and labeled trash can and cans only along with a cute smiley face.
I couldn’t help myself putting my recycling hat on as I approached the containers, expecting to find baked beans smeared all over the aluminum cans mixed with paper plates and napkins, and of course, cans mixed in the trash container. The suspense was killing me as I opened the lids… first, in the trash can what I found was … trash … not one single aluminum can, not a single can. I smirked as I approached the cans only container, expecting to find only God knows what… well, I opened the lid … and guess what? I found only aluminum cans … everywhere, almost full, I could not help myself at this point, so I dug a little deeper looking for napkins or a half-eaten hot dog bun … nope – only cans!
I thought "How could this be?" I quickly spun around expecting to find myself at a recycling experts convention, but no, it was a beautiful mix of people ranging in age of about 5 to 90 — hard working, blue collar folks having a great time visiting. Yes, I must confess I had to even take a few pictures and thought about posting them in the papers. How could this happen? There were no other signs posting state statutes, no threats of fines, no staff there instructing people how to read signs or give instructions, no security cameras. So how is it that in our local recycling sites, we find vacuum cleaners, shingles, sheet rock, diapers, wood, etc. thrown in our recycling containers? Well, I left the party with a happy grin and a chuckle knowing that there is hope for recycling. These people, over 100 or more, had come and gone before me and scored 100 percent in recycling success, so if they can do it, we can too.
We held two of our three countywide clean up events of tires, appliances and electronics and the weather and turnouts were great! We have one more scheduled for Sibley County to be held in Arlington at the Fairgrounds. Residents who live in our three counties of Sibley, Le Sueur and Nicollet can attend all three events if they wish, via reciprocity. If you were unable to attend our cleanup events, give us a call or email and we can help with your disposal and recycling needs. We are also considering a fall cleanup event, so keep checking back with us.
Most of the items our residents bring in are recycled such as tires are shredded and reused back in to playground mats, racetracks or rubber mulch. The TVs, computers and appliances are also recycled back into new everyday use items and even back into new Electric vehicles as the demand for copper is huge! The only items that are not recycled are the items we place in the dumpsters, which also include the mattresses and box springs. We used to ship them a long distance to have them de-manufactured and have the materials of wood, fiber and metal recycled but the facilities in Minnesota have closed and the shipping costs have increased too much to ship them further. It is our goal to have them recycled in the future… maybe by artificial intelligent robots, which the cost is coming down, so who knows.