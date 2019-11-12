During this week of Veterans Day, let’s take a moment in recognition of all the brave service members who have worn our nation’s uniform, and their families who stand beside them.
From Bunker Hill to Baghdad, Pearl Gettysburg or Vietnam; our veterans deserve our immense gratitude for the brave sacrifices they made for our hard-eared freedoms. Beyond any single day, we have a responsibility to ensure our veterans have opportunities to succeed and thrive in our communities throughout the year.
Veterans often face challenges when they return home in a variety of areas, including health care, housing, and employment. As a state legislator, I’m committed to working in a bipartisan manner to remove these barriers toward success.
As a member of the Minnesota House Veterans and Military Affairs Division, this past legislative session my colleagues and I delivered full funding for both the state Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Military Affairs in order to support those currently wearing the uniform as well as those who have served previously.
This also included funding for our Veterans Service Organizations, Honor Guards, the Gold Star Program, and the Minnesota GI Bill. We also invested in the expansion of the C.O.R.E (Counseling and Case Management, Outreach, Referral and Education) program to address veteran homelessness. Our state budget also funded other priorities aimed at assisting veterans when they return home, like the Helmets to Hardhats program, which helps veterans enter building and construction apprenticeship programs which lead to rewarding, good-paying careers.
Veterans’ Voices, a program through the Minnesota Humanities Center, was also funded to better help amplify and preserve the experiences, stories, and narratives of those who served. Local veterans took the time to visit our Capitol, including providing supporting testimony on bills that I chief authored which positively impacts veterans.
In July 2019, Gov. Tim Walz joined the River Valleys Continuum of Care in announcing an end to veteran homelessness in southern Minnesota. That is not to say homelessness for veterans will not happen, but rather the resources will be spent to rapidly placing a veteran in safe housing.
If you are a landlord, and would like to do your part in ending veteran homelessness in Minnesota, you can register your rental property by going to www.housinglink.org/List/homes-forveterans or call Housing Link at 1-866-522-2827. If you are a homeless veteran and are looking for housing, please call 888-LinkVet (546-5838).
All of our veterans deserve our continued support, respect, and gratitude. As we reflect upon the sacrifices our military service members have made — and will continue to make — let’s all commit to ensuring that when their missions are finished, they will return home a supportive and caring community. This Veterans Day, please join me in saluting all who have served our country; it’s the least we can do for those who have made enormous sacrifices for freedoms we enjoy each and every day.