At the end of May, Minnesotan’s rejoiced, as many of the COVID-19 protocols put into place expired and lives started getting back to a pre-COVID feel.
Today, as we near the start of the school year, we are hearing about the Delta variant, a highly transmittable form of the COVID-19 virus that is pushing the number of COVID cases up in Minnesota and across the country. It is up to us to do what we can to reduce the spread of this virus.
The best tool available to all citizens is to get vaccinated. Any of the three vaccines currently available are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
In Minnesota, three of four positive cases of COVID are from the Delta variant. Delta is significantly more infectious than the original COVID strain. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 97 percent of Americans who are hospitalized for COVID have not been vaccinated.
It is up to all of us to take the necessary precautions to help slow the transmission of COVID. St. Peter Public Schools voted to have students wear masks while in the building this year, and, although it’s not mandated, wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in public indoor settings will help protect everyone.
In March 2020, we learned three very important things to help keep us from getting sick. First, stay home if you’re not feeling well. Second, if you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested. Finally, wash your hands frequently, especially after touching your face.
Let’s stay healthy St. Peter!