As students enjoy the heat of summer, schools are busy planning for the 2021-22 school year.
The last two school years have presented many opportunities to work together to adjust to the ever-changing landscape caused by COVID-19. Friends of Learning looks forward to another opportunity to partner with the community to provide students in need with basic school supplies. Families are struggling, and the funds may not be there to purchase basic school supplies. For some families, they must choose between paying rent and buying school supplies.
The desire to prevent any student from heading back to school without school supplies provides the momentum for the Friends of Learning Back to School Project. Friends of Learning (FOL) is a collaborative effort, entering its 10th year, between Nicollet County Health and Human Services, the St. Peter Lions Club and the Salvation Army. The Friends of the St. Peter Library serves as our fiscal agent. FOL gives our students the tools necessary to begin the school year ready to learn. Since its inception, FOL has served over 4,400 students in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County. This year, we expect to serve over 600 students.
FOL is collecting school supplies and cash donations in St. Peter, Nicollet, Lafayette and Courtland. The collections will continue until Aug. 6. This community has historically provided unquestioned support for this project. Any amount of support is welcomed.
Our community partners at First National Bank Minnesota, Pioneer Bank, Hometown Bank, CCF Bank, River’s Edge Hospital & Clinic, Mankato Clinic-Daniels Health Center, Nicollet County Government Center, St. Peter Library, Family Fresh, Hy-Vee—St. Peter, ProGrowth Bank in Nicollet, Alliance Bank in Courtland, and Citizens Bank Minnesota in Lafayette host collection barrels. Tax-deductible cash donations can be sent to Friends of Learning, PO Box 156, St. Peter, MN 56082 or through Venmo @Friendsof-Learning.
Several area businesses are participating in the 10th Annual Business Challenge, a friendly competition to see which business can collect the most supplies. Through the generosity of the St. Peter Herald and KNUJ, the large and small business who collects the most supplies will receive a gift certificate to be used toward advertising. The business that collects the most supplies overall will “host” the traveling ruler with the business’ name engraved on the ruler. As you shop in the upcoming weeks, please consider picking up school supplies for this collaborative effort.
We hope to have the community’s support to continue to make this project a success. For more information on the FOL program or to see pictures of barrel locations throughout the community, please check out our Facebook page at @FOLBackpack.