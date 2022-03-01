Who has not accused their significant other or children of having “selective hearing”? When you accused your significant other or kids of having selective hearing, were they also doing something else, such as scrolling through their phone, reading a newspaper, watching television, or making dinner?
While we like to joke about “selective hearing”, it could likely be that they were so focused on what they were doing that their mind could not process what was being told to them at the same time. When we think about this concept while driving, if our minds are focused on something other than the road, we may not be able to process what we see on the road.
For instance, if you are driving while talking on the phone even while using a hands-free device, you may not notice that the light just turned red or remember the last few miles that you drove while you were talking.
We look ahead to April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In recognition that holding a phone while driving is a distraction, Minnesota passed the “Hands Free” law in 2017. Under this legislation, it is a crime to hold a phone and talk on it while driving. However, it is not just the act of holding a phone while driving that can distract drivers. Anything that takes your attention from the roadway –talking on a hands-free device, changing the radio station, eating food, adjusting the heat, or reaching for something in the passenger seat – is a distraction.
Even while we recognize that any type of cell phone usage while driving is a distraction, many people still admit to using their cell phones while driving. In 2020, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted a survey of more than 2,800 U.S. motorists. Of the drivers surveyed, 37.2% admitted to driving while holding and talking on a cell phone, 33.9% admitted to driving while reading a text or an email message, 22.7% admitted to driving while manually typing or sending a text or email message, and 55.5% admitted to talking/texting/emailing on a cell phone using hands-free technology (Bluetooth, CarPlay, etc.), within the last 30 days. AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (2021). 2020 Traffic Safety Culture Index (Technical Report). Washington, D.C.; AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Three hundred sixty-four in 2019. Three hundred ninety-four in 2020. Five hundred in 2021. These are the numbers of fatalities on Minnesota roadways in the last three years. The year 2021 saw the highest number of roadway fatalities in Minnesota since 2007, when 510 people died on Minnesota roadways. Focusing on distracted driving related deaths, 21 people were killed in distracted driving related crashes in 2021 (through November).
The Minnesota Toward Zero Death campaign is working to reduce traffic-related deaths to zero, and a goal of no more than 225 traffic fatalities per year by 2025. We have a long way to go. Every person’s life is more valuable than any phone call, text, email, bite of food, changing of the radio station, or drink that you can take while driving.
For more information on distracted driving or highway safety, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website at https://nhtsa.gov, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots, or the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths website at https://minnesotatzd.org.