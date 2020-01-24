The University of Minnesota Extension and Sustainable Farming Association (SFA)-Cannon River Chapter will co-host a farmer-to-farmer gathering for fruit and vegetable growers. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Nicollet County Health and Human Service Building. Registration information can be found at z.umn.edu/FruitAndVegRetreats.
A recent survey conducted by Extension educators found that off-season, peer driven educational events were the most effective at reaching the fruit and vegetable producer community. With this timeframe and focus in mind, UMN Extension and the SFA will be holding multiple gatherings throughout the state in order to reach and develop this grower network.
Primary goals of this informal grower event include a reflection on the 2019 season, sharing insights and new ideas about fruit & vegetable production, learning about ongoing research in fruit and vegetables, and relationship building for future collaborations.
The agenda includes:
· Welcome, coffee and snacks, informal networking
· Facilitated discussions
· Peer consultation on ideas and goals for 2020
· Fruit & vegetable research updates
· Lunch
This free event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. Translation can be provided if requested. Location: Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S Front St, St Peter, MN 56082. Additional locations include Floodwood on Feb. 14 and Dassel on March 14. Registration is available for all three locations at z.umn.edu/FruitAndVegRetreats.
Fruit and vegetable growers of all backgrounds, experience levels and sizes are welcome to attend. If you have questions or need assistance with registration, please contact Extension Educators Jason Ertl at ertlx019@umn.edu or Natalie Hoidal at hoida016@umn.edu.