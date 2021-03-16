Greetings from St. Peter High School! As I sit down to write this, the winds are howling, the snow is flying, and, of course, it was supposed to be our first day back for all in-person learning. Why would we have expected anything else?!
Despite the difficulties and frustrations that have come along with the past 12 months, staff at St. Peter High School continue to press on with expanded course offerings, especially in the areas of College and Career Development. The opening of the new high school in 2017 provided the space, technology, and tools to expand programs that provide our students with hands-on learning experiences while in high school.
Our course registration guide, thanks to our school counselors, Jana Sykora and Maggie Carlson, has had an overhaul and looks very different than it did just a few years ago. Our courses are now organized not only by departments but also within the Minnesota Career Fields, Clusters, and Pathways. Students are encouraged to explore courses within career fields while in high school in order to be better prepared for whatever they choose to pursue post secondary.
St. Peter High School is proud to have several “academies” to offer students. The model at SPHS is different from some high schools that operate under an academy model in that students are not locked in to specific courses within a single academy. They are welcome to try courses in any of our career academy areas and, if they choose, continue on or try something different.
In the world of Career and Technical Education, we have expanded offerings in almost every area. Our culinary arts program has already nearly outgrown our space, and what started as a part-time high school position four years ago, could already use an additional teacher!
The agricultural education program boasts a working farm field, a vegetable garden, a greenhouse which provides food for our cafeteria in our farm-to-school program, and is working on future plans for an on-site orchard. The metals, manufacturing, and trades programs have recently begun training students in not only welding and woodworking but also on a CNC lathe and mill and a CNC plasma cutter.
Our building trades class still partners with Habitat for Humanity, and students in the program build homes for qualifying families in our community. An entrepreneurship course in the business department gives students experience in growing their own ideas into a potential business.
St. Peter High School also continues to expand opportunities for students to earn college credits while in high school. We now have 19 concurrent enrollment courses and four Advanced Placement courses that are all available on site.
While a long list of courses sets us apart, it is the people who teach and work with kids that make St. Peter High School a special place.