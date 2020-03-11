Your Chamber of Commerce is always aiming to keep up with best practices, which, these days, means focusing on events and programs that further the community’s well-being, connectivity and workforce support.
Attend the Chamber’s Roaring 20s party, whether you are a Chamber member or not, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Call us at 934-3400 to sign up. Tickets are $40 each or $300 for a table of eight in Alumni Hall at Gustavus.
We expect to host about 90 attendees, because that was last year’s event number for the Country Western party.
The menu this year will include Great Gatsby apps, baked BBQ ribs and chicken, Duchess potatoes, dinner rolls and assorted cheesecake. The signature drink will be the Mary Pickford. Gustavus Dining Services always does an excellent job.
Identifying one element as the “main” attraction is impossible, but know this: The Echos big band is playing as attendees mingle, sip and snack on apps.
The Chamber is very thankful to the businesses and organizations for donating items, creative gift baskets and services (certificates) for the silent auction. We’re also assembling “experience packages,” like couples’ getaways, for the silent auction.
All proceeds benefit the Chamber, which, as mentioned earlier, is all about hosting events and programs that, in the words of the mission statement, “stimulate economic growth and enhance quality of life.”
Did you know: The Chamber hosts the annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park, which attracts at least 10,000 revelers? Most of it is free family fun.
And were you aware: It’s the Chamber that organizes the umbrella of Winterfest, which includes the Opening Ceremony party, the Medallion Hunt and several other events, most of which are free to all ages?
Oh, and: The Chamber, with its 15-member Board of Directors and two-person staff, hosts the free event Girls Night Out, where more than 500 ladies register to collect stamps while gliding together from stores to restaurants to other businesses and organizations.
Would you believe: The Chamber organizes “You’re Home in Saint Peter,” wherein every new homeowner in town is treated to a canvass bag stuffed with $100 in coupons that play like $5 bills, or even more monetary value?
Were you aware: We sell about $26,000 in Chamber Bucks annually, and they can be spent, like gift certificates, only in Saint Peter, so the shop-local economy wins big?
The Chamber and Tourism Bureau, which is also housed in the cute building by the Pearly Gates, support the organizers of other events and programs like Saint Patrick’s festivities, Women Celebrating Women, Blues Fest, Nicollet County Fair, Rock Bend Folk Festival, Oktoberfest and Maker Fair.
The Chamber spends at least $1,000 every holiday season on a campaign to attract shoppers from near and far. And, don’t forget about our Halloween Fun Run. Start getting in shape right now, because it’s happening on Halloween Day this year.
This tiny list is a mere sampling of the events and programs that help make this community an awesome place to live, work and visit!
Ed Lee is Saint Peter Chamber of Commerce director.