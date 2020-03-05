Helping to make our historic downtown businesses more accessible is an important effort for the spring.
In October 2019, the City Council adopted the policies necessary to create the Central Business District/Accessibility Improvement Grant Program. The program is designed to fund building renovations or improvements which improve access for those with mobility impairments.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) established the standards required to ensure handicapped persons have access to public accommodations. While progress has been made over the last 29 years, a few downtown structures are still inaccessible due to physical and sometimes financial barriers.
The St. Peter Economic Development Authority (EDA), and the City Council put together a program that provides grants to those property owners wishing to undertake a renovation project that enhances the accessibility of the property to those with mobility impairments. Just about every building within the Central Business District (CBD) would be eligible to receive a grant. The application process is really easy and starts with about a 1 page application.
Individual grants would be restricted to a maximum of $25,000. Funding for this grant program comes from the interest income of the locally controlled revolving loan fund.
The demographic data shows us that, on any given day, more than 10% of our population has mobility challenges that could be aided by a ramp, maybe an electric door, a railing or even a buzzer that calls for someone from inside a business to come out and provide some small assistance. That’s more than 10% of possible customers. Maybe it is your mom or your brother that can’t readily get into a place to eat, or a place to say … buy you a gift. This is a great chance to make an improvement that expands the number of people that can access a business by 10%, and did I mention? … it’s a grant.
The EDA and City Council believe this is a great way help businesses and help everyone enjoy the services that our wonderful downtown businesses have to offer. If you are interested in more information please give us a call and ask for Russ at 507 934 0661 or email russw@saintpetermn.gov.