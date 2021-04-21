As farmers get into their fields for spring work, it might be interesting to ask, ”What did the land look like before the early settlers began arriving to take up farms?” In order to try to answer this question, I headed to the Nicollet County Courthouse.
The United States General Land Office in the late 1840s began a survey of what was later to become Nicollet County. The primary reason for this survey was to partition the land into townships and sections. This enabled farms to be created into the familiar 160-, 80-, and 40-acre parcels.
However, the surveyors were also required to record what the land looked like; were there any prominent physical features or water bodies and what native vegetation was present? These records were then sent to the Surveyor General’s Office in St. Louis, Missouri, where they were made into township plat maps.
Nick Thompson, a former geography major at Gustavus Adolphus College, and I did our own survey of these old township plats at the Courthouse, 13 in all, recording the geographical distribution of five landscape features —prairie, marsh, upland forest, river bottom forest and water. We then made a composite count for the whole county. This is what we found.
It should come as no surprise that prairie made up about 70% of the county’s land use. Grasses such as big and little bluestem and a variety of other prairie plants carpeted the landscape. Imbedded within this environment were marshes, generally small in size. These marshes made up another 7% of the county’s land use. A number of shallow glacially-carved lakes along with the river, comprised 5% open water.
What is surprising is that the federal surveyors found about 18% of the land was forested. Only 4% of this was classified as river bottom forest. The remainder was a deciduous forest of elm, oak, hickory, hackberry and other trees.
This forest presumably was a westward extension of the so-called “Big Woods”. Most of this woods was east of the Minnesota River, but the government surveyors found a part of this timber stretching into Nicollet County. Not only was it located along the bluffs and tributary streams of the Minnesota River, but it was around Timber, Middle, Swan, and other smaller lakes and islands within them.
To make a comparison, Nick and I, using air photos, compiled the land use of the county in 1950. As you might imagine, a dramatic change in land use took place over those roughly 100 years. The majority of the marshes were drained, and made up less than 1% of the county. Likewise, a number of the shallow lakes were drained. Timber Lake and Goose Lake, for example, were now farm fields. The biggest change, of course, was the elimination of the prairie. Over 90% of the county was under some form of agricultural cultivation or non-farm development.
Those early settlers would not have believed their eyes.