To editor:
I had the pleasure of working with Shanon Nowell on the Creative Play Place general and executive boards for several years. In those roles, I appreciated her organizational skills, attention to detail, her ability to work well with others and her careful review of finances.
Shanon collaborated with other board members to generate creative ideas and solutions and dedicated many hours of volunteer work to help make the organization a success. Shanon is very involved in the St Peter community and has already demonstrated her commitment through her additional volunteer work on the St Peter Library Board, ECFE advisory board, and numerous roles at her church.
Furthermore, in her career, Shanon utilizes skills of collaboration, motivation and organization to facilitate large groups of people to work together successfully and to keep an organization running smoothly. Shanon brings a positive energy to any group and has a calming way of putting people at ease and bringing the group together when discussing issues with her to find solutions. These skills prepare her well to serve as a city council member.
Shanon is an excellent listener, a skill that she will put to use to ensure she is representing all the people of our community. She has spoken already of how much she has genuinely enjoyed door knocking and talking with people to learn about them and the issues they care about. This level of dedication and willingness to listen to learn are qualities we can count on with Shanon as a city council member.
Shanon truly loves the St. Peter community and what our city has to offer. I know that she will serve St. Peter well as a council member with her dedication, integrity and extensive skills that she has obtained through her career and volunteer work. I recommend and highly encourage you to join me in voting for Shanon Nowell for St Peter City Council on November 2.
April Malphurs