To the editor:
Two words describe Minnesota state Rep. Jeff Brand: dedicated and hard-working. Jeff is dedicated to rural health care, family farms, and a clean environment. He has an impressive knowledge of local and state issues. He is always looking out for his constituents. white, black, brown, or Indigenous.
People are noticing. In fact, they are more than noticing — they are giving him awards. He received the 2020 “Friend of County Fairs” award from the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs Convention, a testament to his work as Vice Chair of the House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division. He was also named the 2019 First Term Legislator of the Year by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, for “demonstrating his knowledge and willingness to be a strong voice for rural communities,” according to the press release.
I know Jeff to be a genuinely good person, honest in his dealings and knowledgeable about how to get things done. Clearly, I’m not alone. I hope you will join me in voting to re-elect Jeff Brand for Minnesota House District 19A.
Marian Broida
St. Peter