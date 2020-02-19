The first week of the 2020 legislative session is off to an exciting start, and as always, I am looking forward to working for the people in our area and advocating for Senate District 19.
Since my last column in the St. Peter Herald, I was named an assistant minority leader within the DFL Senate caucus. I am humbled and glad to be able to serve in this new role, and my number one task will be to bring the voice of our area and all of Southern MN into senate leadership. This should be a great opportunity to move forward our quality of life and to grow our rural economy.
In a “non-budget” year at the Legislature, like 2020, we typically work to pass a bonding bill. This means legislation that allows the state to borrow funds for larger, one-time projects (conditions are good, too; we have an excellent state bond rating and interest rates are quite low).
Some of the projects I will be advocating for include: $18 million for improvements at MSOP in St. Peter, $4.5 million for renovations to Armstrong Hall at MNSU, $12 million for water quality improvements for the Minnesota River, and $10.5 million for funding for softball complex upgrades and a new sports fieldhouse at Caswell Park. In addition, as a state, we should strongly consider a few proposals in Gov. Tim Walz’s bonding proposal. This would include over $400 million for local roads, water projects, and bridge improvements across Minnesota. A lot of those projects would be in greater Minnesota.
There are a few issues more potentially divisive than health care in our country right now, but we need to find solutions to offer affordable health care, especially to rural Minnesotans. I believe that Minnesotans should not be forced to ration life-saving medications or risk forgoing their prescriptions while the drug manufacturers are pocketing millions in profits. We can ensure everyone has access to these medications like insulin by simply asking manufacturers to pay their fair share.
As chair of the new Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus (CECC), I will also be promoting the vitality of rural Minnesota by advocating for clean energy solutions. I’ll be looking to find a balance with legislation that protects our co-ops, ratepayers, and other utilities while still leading our state towards decarbonization. We have our farmers facing unpredictable weather events and supporting clean energy will allow them to earn income from hosting solar and wind power. There is an incredible amount of predicted job growth for solar and wind power which can bring high-paying jobs to rural Minnesotan counties. Climate change is an issue that will impact everyone and needs bipartisan support in order to implement smart, clean energy and work towards carbon neutrality by 2050.
What we as a community have accomplished in St. Peter, North Mankato, and Mankato and the surrounding area in the last few decades is critical to our most recent success. We have worked on inclusivity and diversity, and invested to help small businesses to help them develop and grow. That leads not only to strong jobs, but strong communities. I am looking forward to this legislative session and the opportunity to work for everyone in our district. Let’s create policies that protect our interests and create a better Minnesota for us all to enjoy.