What a difference a week makes, right?
The governor’s announcement on May 6 that State restrictions were loosening, dramatically, triggered a great excitement. The Chamber still is in a mode of balancing slow the spread with fuel the economy.
But, “fuel the economy” and kick the spurs into let’s bring on a “very normal-looking summer” are certainly winning the day. Vaccinations are winning the arm-wrestling match against the variants around here, with exceptions and caution, of course.
The Chamber Board acted long-thoughtfully in the wake of the governor’s statement by voting in favor of going ahead with planning the 2021 Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, Picnic in the Park and Fireworks Show, with the stern caveats that protocols will be in place and if there is a wicked spike in cases the dial would need to turn back. They deliberated a great deal to arrive at this decision. The prospect of returning to a parade and picnic is exhilarating; everyone we’ve talked to is excited!
Planning also continues with the Chamber Golf Outing slated for June 15 at Shoreland Country Club. Cost will be $50 per person, and while it won’t be quite as big a wing-ding this year compared to the recent past’s years, it will be a heck of a connecting opportunity where awesome memories will be made.
There is great news from Gustavus, where there will be a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on May 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Hollingsworth Field, so they are expecting an additional 1,000 guests on campus. A commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for May 16 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., which means an expected additional 750 guests on campus. Stores, restaurants and other businesses can use this information for staffing.
Our friends and partners at Radio Mankato and Greater Mankato Growth are hosting a job fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. This job fair feels regional and includes St. Peter organizations. Matching employers with potential employees is a never-ending pursuit of the St. Peter Chamber, so we fully support this effort.
MarketFest is happening every Saturday in downtown St. Peter, and it won’t be too long before enough is growing for the Farmer’s Market to return.
Thank you for supporting St. Peter businesses. Please shop and dine safely, taking steps to keep their employees as safe as they are trying to keep you. The door is open for, as the governor says, “a very normal-looking summer.”