I’ve been out of the closet for almost 30 years, but I’ve come out hundreds of times. For gay people, it’s a thing we do.
As Philip Weyhe, editor of this newspaper, explained last week, we often choose between two evils: silence or exposure. Since moving to St. Peter a few years ago with my wife and two daughters, coming out is a weekly thing for us. I don’t “look” gay, so people often assume I’m straight.
I get asked about my husband … a lot. I frequently face the choice to instigate an awkward (and sometimes scary) moment by explaining that I married a woman, not a man. But as a 50-year-old adult, I’m pretty adept at creating and navigating a safe space for myself and my family: I chose my friends, my jobs, who I spent time with, and my living situation.
But it’s different for kids. Kids can’t create their safe spaces alone. Adults are in charge of all their spaces. During recent events, we’ve seen what a difference a safe space made for a St. Peter senior athlete, as he faced ugly discriminations. Thanks to his parents, other parents, his school leaders, and especially St. Peter boys basketball head coach Sean Keating (well done, Sean!), he had a safe space. Many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) youth right here in St. Peter don’t have that safe space and they’re struggling.
The Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that more than half of LGBTQ youth reported that they had experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity in the past year. They are far more likely than their heterosexual peers to experience bullying, aggression and harassment in school.
When this happens they are more likely to miss school, more likely to face discipline in school, are less likely to attend post-secondary education, have lower grades and have lower self esteem. Furthermore, only 1 in 3 LGBTQ youth found their home to be LGBTQ-affirming. Most alarming, 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth (who are kids don't identify with any gender).
For all those reasons and more, those of us who have the privilege to work with youth — educators, counselors, school administrators, program leaders, volunteers, parents — must prioritize the safety of “queer” kids over the comfort of other adults. We understand, even if others don’t, that it’s not about sex, politics, or religion. It’s not about “making kids gay.” It’s about making sure gay kids survive. And, maybe, just maybe, create enough safety for them to thrive.
There are numerous resources and support networks we can access to create a safe, healthy learning environment for all students, to root out intolerance, and to make room for all of the beautiful kids in our community.
Time will tell if we use this moment to applaud how far we think we’ve come, or commit to the hard work ahead. If you are looking for a good place to start, try Speak up at School: How to Respond to Everyday Prejudice, Bias and Stereotypes at learningforjustice.org.