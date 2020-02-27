Since 4‑H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization. The 4‑H idea is simple: “help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy.”
So much has changed in a century, but the 4-H focus on inspiring youth to do things in the company of caring adults has remained constant. At the turn of the century, 4-H clubs sprouted up all over the county to address the conditions of each area. Men, women—farmers of all races—and youth wanted to improve what mattered most in their communities, which at the time was predominantly agriculture. (One of the first local agricultural after-school clubs and fairs was started by T.A. Erickson of Douglas County, Minnesota.) Researchers discovered that the farming community did not readily accept new developments on university campuses, but found that young people would experiment with new ideas and share their experiences with adults. Building community clubs to help solve agricultural challenges was a first step toward youth learning more about—and leading—the industries in their community.
Today, 4‑H serves youth in rural, urban, and suburban communities in every state. 4‑H’ers are tackling the nation’s top issues, from global food security, climate change and sustainable energy to childhood obesity and food safety. 4‑H out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, clubs and camps offer a wide variety of opportunities. For example, STEM activities ranging from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics, and computer science, improve the nation’s ability to compete in key scientific fields and take on the leading challenges of the 21st century.
4-H also focuses on social and emotional learning (SEL), the current buzz among educators. This is the learning we need to be aware of and manage emotions, work well with others, and work hard when faced with challenges. Sometimes it’s called resiliency. There is increasing recognition that this skill set is required to graduate from high school and be prepared for college and careers. According to World Bank Group eight out of ten employers say SEL skills are the most important to success and yet also the hardest skills to find. The overwhelming majority of school administrators (96%), teachers (93%) and parents (81%) believe that SEL is just as important as academic learning (McGraw Hilll survey).
I often say there is something for everyone waiting for them in 4-H. I invite you to try a little taste with your family today. The Inspire Kids to Do campaign helps kids grow through inspirational learning experiences. You can visit 4-H.org to download a free 30-page guide filled with hands-on, educational activity ideas to inspire kids to do, learn and grow, such as: How to Create A Family Bucket List, Backyard Camping Ideas and Tips, or How to make Fresh Guacamole.” Or better yet, gather a few of your favorites families or neighbors and work through these activities together. We call these groups 4-H clubs—and we’d love to support your efforts to Inspire Kids to Do. Simply call 507-934-7831 if you are inspired.