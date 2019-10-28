To editor:
It is my honor to offer my endorsement to Dustin Sharstrom for city council. Of all of the great teachers I worked with over my 30 year teaching career in St. Peter there are few who I worked more closely with than Dustin. We worked together for two years planning curriculum, designing lessons, and co-teaching middle school social studies.
Dustin also serves as the leader of the SPMS social studies professional learning community and as a SPMS house leader. He is a true professional educator with a commitment to excellence for all students at SPMS. Dustin’s experience, education, and leadership skills make him an outstanding choice for city council.
Erick Boe