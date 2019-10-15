Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity is defined as working with others to make a meaningful contribution to a better community. Nowhere is this spirit captured more fully than with our St. Peter Habitat Chapter.
We have been very blessed over the years to have a committed corps of St. Peter volunteers who have dedicated thousands of hours of time to raising money, recruiting prospective homeowners, sitting on boards and committees, and constructing houses. No one exemplifies this dedication more than Terry and Carol Endresen — who graciously returned to the “workforce” this summer to fill the role as Habitat’s construction manager during a two-month vacancy. And, they filled that role as volunteers.
Without them, Habitat would have not been able to launch yet another, successful construction season that consisted of building three houses — two in St. Peter and one in Le Sueur. We will be ever so grateful to them for filling this void.
The Endresens got involved with the St. Peter Habitat Chapter in the mid-1990s when Terry ran his own construction company. While they spend most of their volunteer time — approximately 1,000 hours a year since 2012 — working on the homes that Habitat builds in St. Peter, you can also find them at the center of all of the St. Peter Chapter’s fundraising events.
This can include grilling brats at Habitat’s Fourth of July food stand and running Bingo cards at the Red Men Club on Habitat’s designated Saturday. If that’s not enough, Terry also serves on the ReStore Advisory Committee and is an active member of Habitat’s Construction Committee; and, Carol plays an important role on Habitat’s Family Support Committee. In that role, Carol stays in touch with new homeowners to answer questions and helps in decision-making that impacts the interior finishing of the home. She serves as the intermediary between the homeowner and the construction crew and helps sequence what decisions the homeowner needs to make next. Both Terry and Carol serve on the St. Peter Habitat Chapter Board.
Terry started his volunteer work on Habitat construction sites both building and instructing the volunteers on different aspects of construction. Now he designs the homes that the building trades high school class builds; and, he serves as the construction site supervisor to put in the foundation of those homes and finishes the construction once they have been moved from the high school onto their permanent foundation. He works with eight or nine other St. Peter construction volunteers in the process.
Due to his 15 years as an Industrial Arts teacher, working with a program that provides an opportunity for high school students to build a Habitat house is very rewarding for Terry. It is also rewarding to work with the many dedicated volunteers who help finish the homes. Both of them also enjoy working side-by-side with the new Habitat homeowners and turning over the house keys at the homeowner’s dedication.
Habitat would like to heap a load of gratitude onto this volunteer couple extraordinaire and hope that you do too!