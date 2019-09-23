It’s Climate Week, an opportunity for businesses, communities, government and citizens to come together and talk about what they’re doing to lead on global climate change and sustainability and how we can all work together for a better tomorrow. The Minnesota Sustainable Growth Coalition, a business-led partnership made up of 30 businesses and organizations, are working collaboratively to make the business case for sustainability and the circular economy. We’re sharing our collaborative efforts as part of the Nobel Conference 55 at Gustavus Adolphus College on September 24.
This year’s conference theme is Climate Changed: Facing Our Future—a big topic with a lot of implications for our state, nation and the world. The Minnesota Sustainable Growth Coalition and members Xcel Energy, Best Buy, Aveda and the University of Minnesota, are participating in a workshop at the Nobel Conference to share how our region’s leading on science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets across various sectors, and working to reduce CO2 emissions throughout their operational and supply chains.
Our member companies have set some impressive clean energy goals. Best Buy set a goal to help consumers reduce carbon emissions by 20 percent and save $5 billion on utility costs by 2030, while it works to decrease its own emissions 75 percent over the same period. Xcel Energy set a goal to reduce carbon emissions 80 percent by 2030 and provide 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050. At Aveda, all of their products are manufactured with 100 percent wind power through renewable energy credits and carbon offsets. The University of Minnesota’s working to become carbon neutral by 2050 through inclusive projects, cross-campus planning, partnerships, and working with the greater community. Other global member companies are participating in the United Nations events in New York City celebrating this week’s Climate Week and working to reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions.
To promote clean energy, protect our natural resources and reach our goals of a truly circular economy, it takes major companies and organizations advancing and implementing meaningful changes to reduce their footprint, but it also takes collaboration to share ideas, find best practices and ensure our region is a place where people want to live and work.
The Minnesota Sustainable Growth Coalition’s making the business case for clean energy, and we’re working together to reduce emissions, improve supply chain efficiencies, meet consumer-demands and make a real difference in Minnesota and across the globe.