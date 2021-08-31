To the editor:
On Aug. 27, I visited the St. Peter Islamic Center to speak about my campaign for City Council Ward I (you can find the full text of my speech on my campaign Facebook page, @VoteRemoAlexandri. Currently Facebook does not allow me to run ads on my page. I don’t know if this will be resolved anytime soon, and I am pressed for time, so I rely on word of mouth to get traction for my Facebook page).
I got to the center early enough to hear the last part of a beautiful lecture in English, followed by prayer. When it was my turn to speak, a few people got up and left apologetically. I was told later that they had to hurry back to work.
I said that I had a glimmer of understanding of what it meant to be a Muslim immigrant, since I come from the Islamic Republic of Iran and am sometimes mistaken for a Muslim (I am an ethnic Armenian Christian). I noted that Somali immigrants and I come from the same general area, around and about the Mediterranean world, with much shared history. I told them we could build on our commonalities and work together to contribute to the St. Peter community.
I talked about how small-town St. Peter stands to gain in the future and how their interests aligned with that future. I want to thank Mohamed Abdulkadir for coordinating my visit. I was invited to visit again, which I will gladly do.
Remo Alexandri
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.