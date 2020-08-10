Silently Soar the Swift Swifts
With a “chitter” here, and a “chatter” there, most citizens of this area will never notice the small round-headed, short-tailed charcoal colored avians flying overhead. What a shame!
All birds have value, from the undertakers (vultures) to the tiniest wren (honey bee raisers praise them). However, we are partial to the Chimney Swifts. During the months of May through much of September, the unique and mysterious swifts will ply their trade, nabbing mosquitoes, midges, flies, winged ants, mayflies and others. Damage to humankind … practically none.
“Will you come visit; I think we have birds in our chimney!”
Since these writers have bats in our collective belfries, the invitation was taken seriously, as it would be for years until the present, under other conditions, times and places. In fact, we’ve become addicted to chimney swifts, having studied their habits since 2009. Before that date, we were unaware the bird existed in our environment.
Historically, Chimney Swifts nested from May through August in hollow trees from east of the Rocky mountains westward to the Atlantic Coast and as far north as Canada. When hollow trees were utilized for homes, for train ties and steamboat/train propulsion, the swifts took advantage of chimneys in homes and factories, as most chimneys were vacant during the season that swifts nest. Times changed, modern chimneys are capped or constructed of metal, older chimneys at schools and industries are being destroyed. In addition, some insect populations have decreased due to human activities.
Where do these migrating birds spend the winter? For many years, no one knew, and then through tracking systems like bird banding, etc., the incredible birds were discovered in Peru, Chile and Brazil. As we’ve never flown with these migrators, this information and much more is provided by Paul and Georgean Kyle in their wonderful book, "America’s Mysterious Birds Above the Fireplace" (copyright 1950).
First swifts (Chaetura pelagia) will arrive over St. Peter, Le Sueur, Le Center, Henderson, Montgomery etc. about the same time as the Ruby-throated hummingbirds, first week in May. Weather and insect availability are key factors. An advantage the swift has over other insect eaters is that, due to their "swiftness," they can retreat south quickly during a cold snap.
Upon arrival in bands of hundreds, they will split up and seek out former abodes, hoping to find previous summer homes in chimneys no longer in use. In this area, most single chimneys are found along the main streets and in adjacent homes with brick chimneys. A spring ‘cold’ snap followed by a homeowner, school or church turning up the heat, will find them toasted or scurrying to find another nesting spot.
Both parent birds will assist in building the nest and feeding the young, however, one will find just one family per chimney during the nesting period. With claw-like feet and stiff bristles on their tails, the birds are able to cling to rough surfaces inside brick and other structures, building their stick nests therein glued together with … did you guess it? … saliva.
Two through seven eggs are laid, hatching in about three weeks, but not fledging for another three weeks. That’s a long time in a hot chimney. We sometimes find abandoned nests at the base of chimneys with tiny feathers and bones of deceased youngsters, wherein one or both parents are killed while seeking food.
Migration to South America 2020 has already begun for the swifts. These writers began counting roosting birds in Le Sueur since Aug. 1. Where five chimneys were night homes (roosts) for the birds in 2009, just two continue to be available. Our count at a selected chimney thus far has been Aug. 1 - 116; Aug. 2 - 32; Aug. 3 - zero; Aug. 4 - 10; Aug. 5 - zero; Aug. 6 - 324; Aug. 7 - 240; Aug. 8 - 235; and Aug. 9 - 399.
The best is yet to come.
Each evening, just after the sun is out of sight, but still twilight, you will find us under a chimney or two, maybe three. Suddenly, a swift will fly over the top of the chimney, checking it out for lurking danger; then five birds arrive, next twenty, then more, swirling, chittering, staying aflight until a bird will drop down, followed by 10, then 20, then 50 … perhaps many more than 100, in what we call a “tornado or funnel” of birds.
Within as little as four or five minutes, the entire flock will be in the chimney, followed by complete silence. In past years, high numbers of roosting chaetura have included 800, 900, and on an historic evening just before a storm, more than 2,000 have come to a safe haven in a single school chimney in Le Sueur.
The challenge? Find an old chimney in your city. Watch for the birds at dusk. If none arrive, try another chimney. A word of caution. In today’s society, a car with strangers parked near a home may cause anxiety on the part of a neighbor. Let people know why you are present.
If you have questions or concerns, phone 507-665-2658 after 6 p.m. We’ll be home, until it’s time to count chimney swifts.