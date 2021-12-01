Each new year feels like an opportunity for a new beginning.
It also means changes of elected officials, board and commission members and others who have committed a tremendous amount of time and energy to the community. Thanks to all of them for their service. These are the folks that really make our community special and while we hate to see any of them leave, it provides opportunity for others, maybe someone like you, to step into a leadership role in our community.
We have many opportunities to serve on Boards and Commissions. Not only will you have a positive impact on your community but you are likely to learn new things and have some fun along the way. If you have interest, let us know by completing an application available on the city’s website at saintpetermn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1158/ADVISORY-BOARD-APPLICATION.
As the new year hits us maybe it is important to review those thoughts that have helped guide the council. The St. Peter City Council sees Vital Importance as striving to be…
• a community that treats all people like neighbors
• proactive in housing solutions
• committed to providing quality health care
• supportive of a thriving and sustainable business community
• acting on the changes in our demographics
• promoting an aesthetically distinctive community
• always improving on environmental sustainability
• a community that prioritizes available early childhood care, educational opportunities, and exceptional schools.
I encourage you to read the Hot Sheet (our weekly electronic newsletter), watch council meetings, and check out the city’s Facebook page and website for all the ways the council and staff strive to provide services that meet the values laid out in the above list.
Some of the highlights of that work includes:
• The Community Conversations process the Council has launched. Two conversations, designed to help the City and community learn about the ways we can ensure the services we provide are available to all of our friends and neighbors, have already started and there will be more in 2022.
• There are also a number of major housing projects that are either wrapping up or just starting and local contractors tell us they have been busy. Houses sure don’t stay on the market for more than a blink of an eye and these projects will be welcome.
• River’s Edge Hospital continues to provide the best care anywhere.
• The Council offered more than $700,000 in assistance to local businesses.
• Enhancements to the looks of our downtown and grants to make buildings handicap accessible are both important.
• Rain barrel rebates, stormwater management and ongoing work to protect the river and our stormwater ponds are things we continue to work on.
• The city’s recreational and library services programming for young people continue to be popular and makes us feel good that we are doing more for future generations.
All of this and more shows that the Council not only talks about their values, but also takes active steps to meet them. These values and the activities that everyone in the community participate in point to a better and more prosperous 2022.
As we head into 2022, I wish all the best to you and yours for a great new year!