To the editor:
It seems that many are concerned about a council member’s decision to abstain from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at St. Peter City Council meetings. Personally, I respect this individual’s right to abstain, especially given the thoughtful reasoning behind her decision.
More dismaying to me are the ways that Americans, attempting to display their patriotism, actually desecrate the flag. For example, leaving the flag up in the rain, using the flag on stationery or clothing, and displaying the flag in darkness are considered disrespectful.
Perhaps most egregious of all was the recent use of the United States flag as a weapon to beat others, as was done by those who attacked the Capitol on January 6. I don’t recall many letters to the editor concerning the flag at that time.
“Wrapping yourself in the flag” doesn’t guarantee patriotism. A patriot can be one who works for the good of all, and thoughtfully questions the status quo. I applaud council member Emily Bruflat for her courage and convictions.
Gretchen Bray
St. Peter